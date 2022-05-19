TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police surrounded a home on Westshore Boulevard after a man reportedly barricaded himself inside the residence.

Police spokeswoman Jamel Lanee’ said two women called 911 and said a man was in the home and had threatened them with a gun.

Police responded to the home, which is in the 6300 block of Westshore Boulevard, and were able to rescue the two women, but the man has not come out.

Lanee’ said the situation is active and ongoing.

A News Channel 8 helicopter was over the scene and saw police surround the home with their guns drawn.

This story is developing and will be updated.