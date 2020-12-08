Man arrested in Alafia boating crash that killed young girl on tube

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 40-year-old man was arrested Tuesday seven months after police said he hit and killed a girl riding on a raft in the Alafia river.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife arrested Riverview resident Andrew Miltner for the boating crash that killed a young girl girl riding on a tube.

Officials said around 7 p.m. on May 17, a boat was traveling west in the Alafia River with about six kids and three adults onboard. The boat was also towing two girls on a tube.

Police said Miltner’s boat struck the two girls, resulting in one of them disappearing under the water, not able to be located by anyone on the boat.

The body of the child, later identified by a GoFundMe fundraiser as 12-year-old Jasina Campbell, was later recovered by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office dive team.

The other girl on the tube was transported to Tampa General Hospital with minor injuries.