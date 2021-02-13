Man arrested for ‘violent’ attack on elderly woman on her way to work, Tampa police say

Warning, images of the assault are graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tampa detectives located and arrested the man accused of a violent attack on an elderly woman caught on camera Thursday.

Police said they received a tip through Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay that the man they were looking for was 55-year-old Antonio Whitehead and he could be found at the Salvation Army on Florida Avenue.

Officers found Whitehead at the location and took him into custody without incident.

Police said Whitehead had been following a woman in his car as she walked to work on Thursday morning. He tried to proposition her and wouldn’t leave her alone, even when she asked him to.

Police said the woman ended up tripping and falling when she tried to run away, and Whitehead ran up to her and started kicking and punching her around her head and upper body before he got back into his car and fled.

The woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries, including lacerations. She was also being monitored for a possible cardiac injury from a bruised heart.

Whitehead was transported to Orient Road Jail and charged with aggravated battery.