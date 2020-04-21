RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man accused of burning his girlfriend’s clothes in a county park after an argument.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Smith, 28, for an illegal burn at the Riverview Raiders Athletic Club.
The sheriff’s office said Smith got into an argument with his girlfriend, took her clothes, and set them on fire.
LATEST STORIES:
- WATCH NOW: The NFL Draft Top 11-20 Picks
- Wendy’s to give out free chicken nuggets at every location Friday
- Deep Water Horizon survivor recounts tragedy
- K9s Birge, Buzz help Pasco Sheriff’s Office capture burglary suspect
- Man arrested for burning girlfriend’s clothes at Hillsborough County park, deputies say