Man arrested for burning girlfriend’s clothes at Hillsborough County park, deputies say

HCSO

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man accused of burning his girlfriend’s clothes in a county park after an argument.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Smith, 28, for an illegal burn at the Riverview Raiders Athletic Club.

The sheriff’s office said Smith got into an argument with his girlfriend, took her clothes, and set them on fire.

