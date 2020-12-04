Man arrested after woman found dead in Tampa home

TAMPA (WFLA) — A man deputies suspect of shooting and killing a woman in a domestic-related incident Wednesday night has been arrested.

Timmy Keene was arrested and transported to the Polk County Jail Friday.

Keene, 61, is accused of shooting and killing an adult female at a home on Tanner Road in Tampa.

Detectives believe the incident was domestic-related incident turned deadly.

Keene has been charged with second degree murder.

