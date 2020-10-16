Man arrested after horse found butchered for meat in Palmetto field

(Source: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—A man was arrested in St. Petersburg Thursday on suspicion of stealing and killing a horse that was found butchered last year in Palmetto, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the horse was found dead in a field after it was stolen from a stable in the 5800 block of Buckeye Road on Dec. 1, 2019, and that it had been slaughtered for its meat.

Authorities obtained surveillance video placing the suspect, Eladio Garcia-Gasca, at the scene of the crime. He was allegedly seen walking up to the stables shortly before the animal was stolen.

Garcia-Gasca, 40, was arrested at his home in St. Petersburg Thursday and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He is charged with grand theft and animal cruelty.

