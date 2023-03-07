PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — On Monday, 59-year-old Phillip Edward French was arrested for allegedly casting two ballots in the 2020 presidential election.

According to documents obtained by 8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi, French cast a ballot in Pinellas County on Oct. 25, 2020, after he had allegedly voted in Hanover County, Virginia on Sep. 23, 2020.

He received a felony charge of casting more than one ballot at any election. On Tuesday, French declined to comment on the accusations.

Pinellas County authorities uncovered the alleged misconduct utilizing the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), a national voter database designed to combat voter fraud.

French’s arrest occurred the same day Florida terminated its membership with ERIC, citing concerns about partisanship and voter security.

“As Secretary of State, I have an obligation to protect the personal information of Florida’s citizens, which the ERIC agreement requires us to share,” Secretary of State Cord Byrd said in a press release.

“Florida has tried to back reforms to increase protections, but these protections were refused. Therefore, we have lost confidence in ERIC.”

