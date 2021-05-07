Make-A-Wish grants 6-year-old Tampa girl’s wish to meet a dolphin, visit Florida Keys

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Make-A-Wish Southern Florida granted a life-changing wish Friday for a 6-year-old girl from Tampa.

Hannah Nichols has been battling leukemia since October 2019. Since then, she has gone through a whirlwind of treatments along with COVID-19 isolation, and in serious need of some fun!

Now, the young girl and her family are enjoying a Florida Keys vacation she wished for and got to interact with a dolphin in the water in Key Largo. Hannah got nose-to-nose with Leo the dolphin on a platform that was lowered into the water. He performed tricks for Hannah and played with her.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

“I’m happy that I got to see them and it’s cool that I can see what they do,” Hannah said. “I think dolphins are cool and I really love nature.”

Hannah’s mom, Shana Nichols, said the best part of the experience so far is seeing her daughter have fun and smile.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida said the family will also take a glass-bottom boat tour, paint with sea lions, and participate in outdoor fun that has been on hold.

For more information on Make-A-Wish Southern Florida’s mission and work, please visit the chapter’s website.