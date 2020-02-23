Make-A-Wish Bucs fan dies after fight with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Kacey Reynolds with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, center, poses for a photo with his parents on the the NFL Draft red carpet, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

TAMPA (WFLA) — A lifelong Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who announced the team’s first round draft pick in 2019 died after a battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Kacey Reynolds read off the Bucs’ selection of Devin White in the first round of the NFL draft last year.

The Buccaneers announced Kacey’s passing on Facebook Sunday, declaring he’ll always be a member of the Buccaneers family.

“We’re saddened by the passing of Buccaneers fan Kacey Reynolds,” the team wrote. “Our hearts go out to his family.”

Rest in peace, Kacey.

