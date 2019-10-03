Macy’s to hire 80,000 seasonal workers

(CNN) – Macy’s plans to hire about 80,000 seasonal employees for the holidays this year.

The retailer said it is expecting a busy shopping season and is hiring for both Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s.

Many of those jobs won’t have to deal with anxious shoppers, though, about 30,000 of them are in the store’s fulfillment centers.

And a lucky 1,000 new workers will help support the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and other holiday events.

Seasonal employees get 20 percent discounts on merchandise and a chance to stay on after the holidays are over.

The company is hosting a national hiring event on Oct. 24 at all its stores where on-site interviews will be available.

Macy’s said it will schedule phone interviews for online applicants.

