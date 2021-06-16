Machete-wielding man gets life in prison for murder inside Brandon grow house

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was convicted of murder after killing a man at a marijuana grow house in Brandon five years ago, the Hillsborough State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, Yuniel Sentmanat-Gonzalez was found guilty of first-degree felony murder, burglary of a dwelling, and attempted robbery in the 2015 death of 24-year-old Hanry Hernandez-Suarez.

Before his death, authorities said Hernandez-Suarez had been operating a grow house in the 1600 block of Bent Pine Way. On May 14, 2015, several people wearing masks and armed with weapons entered the home and began attacking him.

During the struggle, Hernandez-Suarez managed to pull of the mask of one of the attackers, who was wielding a machete, and his girlfriend, who was there at time, saw parts of the man’s face. The man was later identified as Sentmanat-Gonzalez.

Authorities said the mask, which was left at the crime scene, served as key evidence in the case. Sentmanat-Gonzalez’s fingerprints were also found on three garbage bags that were left at the scene, authorities said.

It took a jury six days to find Sentmanat-Gonzalez guilty of first-degree felony murder. Minutes later, he was sentenced to life in prison.

“Our office has prioritized going after the most violent offenders, and this machete-wielding murderer certainly fits that bill. Our community is much safer with him behind bars for life,” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said.