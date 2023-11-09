TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — MacDill Airforce Base airmen welcomed their newest recruit Thursday, and he came ready for “furvice.”

The fun, furry tanker mascot is named Champa Boom. He’s one of the few mascots in Air Force Base communities around the world.

“The mission can’t be done throughout the whole Air Force and actually the whole D.O.D. without the air refuelers so it is a very special and very important mission that we have here. Champa boom represents that,” Capt. Danielle Hudson said.

He’s what you get when you mix Tampa Bay and Tankers. Champa Boom is a tribute to the community.

“Hey veterans, thank you for all you’ve done, but also thank you Tampa Bay for supporting us,” Hudson said.

The airmen were pleasantly surprised to see they had a new mascot, but he seemed to mean even more to their kids.

We asked some Tinker Elementary School kids what their favorite feature was on the new mascot. They said, “The plane, the blue hair, and the big shoes.”

The blue hair is perfect for when Champa cheers on the Tampa Bay Lightning. He’ll be at Thunder Alley to meet the community for the first time on Thursday at 4 p.m.

“He’ll be on the concourse too, a couple of times so if you’re out there please stop by,” Hudson said.

If you miss it, the mascot will also be visiting with nearby schools on Nov. 15-16 at their Great American Teach-In event.

To keep up with all of Champa Boom’s adventures, you can follow him on his social media platforms: Facebook, X, and Instagram.