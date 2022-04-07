TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Lynn Hurtak will be sworn into the Tampa City Council on Thursday to fill the seat left vacant by John Dingfelder.

Hurtak beat out 22 other candidates to replace Dingfelder, who resigned over a public records lawsuit. Dingfelder is also facing an ethics probe for allegedly using his position for personal profit.

Hurtak will be the only woman on council once she is sworn in.

“Lynn has proven herself to know exactly what’s going on with this city and the boards that she’s been on, “said current council member Joe Citro.