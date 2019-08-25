Lyft offers $1,000 in free ride credits to Tampa nonprofit organization

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR LYFT – In this image distributed on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, Lyfts new Amp glows on the dashboard of a car in San Francisco.(Josh Edelson/AP Images for Lyft)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The ridesharing service Lyft has announced they are giving $1,000 in free ride credits to Dress for Success Tampa Bay.

Dress for Success is a nonprofit organization giving women in low-income communities access to a network of support, professional attire and development tools needed to achieve economic independence.

The organization will use the rideshare credits to provide women free rides to resume writing workshops, job interviews and other professional development programs offered around Tampa Bay starting in September.

This opportunity is in part to Lyft’s “Wheels for All” community grant program. The program awards up to $20,000 in ride credits to organizations across the country.

