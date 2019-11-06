Lyft driver who picked up St. Pete man’s dog located, puppy still missing

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg Police have located the Lyft driver at the center of a missing dog case.

Detectives told Jason Gell, owner of missing 9-month-old Rottweiler ‘Mahi,’ that the man seen on the Ring security camera confirmed picking up the escaped dog Saturday morning around 1 a.m.

The driver reportedly told police he thought the dog was lost when he discovered it in the St. Pete neighborhood. About six blocks down the road, the driver saw the dog was dirty and tried to move the puppy to the back hatch, but he escaped.

Gell is frustrated with Lyft saying they took too long to get police the information they needed to locate the driver.

“St. Pete PD is not the problem here,” Gell said. “I mean, they’re doing what they can, but if they’re not getting the information they can’t do their job.”

Lyft tells 8 On Your Side it has cooperated with police and has reached out to Gell to offer support.

Gell says he has yet to hear from the company and is asking for any information that may lead to his missing rottweiler pup.

