Breaking News
Toddler run over and killed by family car in Plant City
Live Now
Battleground Florida: Looking ahead to 2020

Lyft driver who picked up St. Pete man’s dog located, puppy still missing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg Police have located the Lyft driver at the center of a missing dog case.

Detectives told Jason Gell, owner of missing 9-month-old Rottweiler ‘Mahi,’ that the man seen on the Ring security camera confirmed picking up the escaped dog Saturday morning around 1 a.m.

The driver reportedly told police he thought the dog was lost when he discovered it in the St. Pete neighborhood. About six blocks down the road, the driver saw the dog was dirty and tried to move the puppy to the back hatch, but he escaped.

Gell is frustrated with Lyft saying they took too long to get police the information they needed to locate the driver.

“St. Pete PD is not the problem here,” Gell said. “I mean, they’re doing what they can, but if they’re not getting the information they can’t do their job.”

Lyft tells 8 On Your Side it has cooperated with police and has reached out to Gell to offer support.

Gell says he has yet to hear from the company and is asking for any information that may lead to his missing rottweiler pup.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar