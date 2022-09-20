TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lutz woman won $1 million off a scratch-off she bought at a convenience in Tampa, Florida Lottery officials announced.

According to their news release, the woman, Paula Azbill, 63, bought the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven located at 2301 West Linebaugh Avenue.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

The 500X THE CASH game cost $50 to play, and features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.