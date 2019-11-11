Lutz veteran recalls mission as B-24 navigator: Bomb enemy, survive to fight another day

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – Charley Barr of Lutz flew 24 bombing missions over Germany during World War II.
He was a navigator aboard a B-24 Liberator, guiding his long-range bomber deep into enemy territory then back to England.
As the war was winding down in 1945, Charley – now 95 – remembers a German jet, buzzing his formation of bombers.
He recalls heavy flak from Nazi anti-aircraft guns. His plane even took a hit.
Tonight at 6 on News Channel 8, Charley shares his most terrifying moment and the one sight that still stirs emotion.
