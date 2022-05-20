TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sam’s Club is hosting its first sampling event for members since the start of the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sam’s Club stores.

The tasting event will feature more than double the usual number of samples normally offered on a Saturday. Samples include 18 new food items from the Sam’s Club’s Member’s Mark Mark brand.

Samples will include appetizers likes pineapple jalapeno popper dip, main dishes like Hawaiian-style chicken teriyaki and desserts like a churro colossal cookie.

Health-focused foods like smoothies and protein shakes will also be available to sample as well.

