TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another group of artists will join Willie Nelson and Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline entertainment for the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City.

On Friday, the festival released its remaining list of headline entertainment artists, revealing rapper Ludacris will take the Wish Farms Soundstage, along with The Jacksons and country music singers Chris Young and Walker Hayes.

A total of 24 headline entertainers, including Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sara Evans, Tanya Tucker, Wayne Newton and Train, are set to perform at this year’s festival.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. You can buy them online on the festival’s website or over the phone by calling 813-754-1996. You can also buy them in person at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.

The festival runs from March 2 to March 12. Here’s the full lineup:

March 2 – Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra, The Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin’ Tour, Walker Hayes

March 3 – Willie Nelson & Family, Halestorm

March 4 – Sara Evans, Ludacris

March 5 – The Gatlin Brothers, Chris Young

March 6 – Neal McCoy, Josh Turner

March 7 – Roots & Boots feat. Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw, CeCe Winans

March 8 – Tanya Tucker, The Jacksons

March 9 – Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets, Tommy James & The Shondells, For King & Country

March 10 – Wayne Newton, Train

March 11 – Sawyer Brown, Keith Sweat

March 12 – Country Gold Tour feat. Leroy Van Dule, T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett and T. Graham Brown, Lynyrd Skynyrd

For more information, visit flstrawberryfestival.com.