Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements

Lucky’s Market closing all Florida stores except one

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Lucky’s Supermarkets across the Tampa Bay area and Florida will soon be closing their doors.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, only the company’s West Melbourne store will remain open. All remaining stores will close as of Feb.12.

According to the paper, Employees were told in meetings on Tuesday, that they would receive severance pay. The company has about 2,500 employees in Florida and 4,000 nationwide

Lucky’s has locations in other states, including Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, and Wyoming and it’s unknown if any of the locations in those states will be closing as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss