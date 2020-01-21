Lucky’s Market closing all Florida stores except one

TAMPA (WFLA) – Lucky’s Supermarkets across the Tampa Bay area and Florida will soon be closing their doors.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, only the company’s West Melbourne store will remain open. All remaining stores will close as of Feb.12.

According to the paper, Employees were told in meetings on Tuesday, that they would receive severance pay. The company has about 2,500 employees in Florida and 4,000 nationwide

Lucky’s has locations in other states, including Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, and Wyoming and it’s unknown if any of the locations in those states will be closing as well.