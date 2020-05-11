Lovebugs: How to stop them from wrecking your car, home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Love is in the air… and pretty soon, it’s going to be all over your car, too.

It’s the dreaded “lovebug” season here in the state of Florida.

Lovebugs are actually a species of the “march” fly. They come around twice a year, first between April and May and then again in August and September.

The insects are attracted to decomposing plants and the odor of exhaust fumes. These bugs love heat, so highways are the place to be.

RELATED: Road Rants: Why lovebugs adore rush hours

While the critters don’t bite or harm humans, 8 is On Your Side with some helpful tips to keep the bug guts from ruining your vehicle’s paint, as well as your home.

FarmersAlmanac.com has some information for Floridians:

Keep your lawn mowed – The Almanac says bug larvae grows in thatch. Mowing your lawn will reduce the breeding ground for these bugs.

Keep your car clean – According to The Almanac, lathering baby oil or cooking spray could be helpful, but you must make sure your car’s paint is resistant to such materials. Cars should be washed frequently throughout the season.

As we’ve outlined here at 8 On Your Side before, a wet dryer sheet will also work well to wipe off lovebugs that stick to your car.

Lovebug Spray – The Farmer’s Almanac outlined a spray recipe for keeping the lovebugs at bay. It says to combined one cup water, three tablespoons citrus dish soap and three tablespoons mouthwash in a spray bottle. Spray on plants and walls where the bugs are.

Website Home Quicks explains lovebugs are attracted to light colors, but do not like citrus smells.

The site says a warm water and baby shampoo solution is another option for cleaning dead lovebugs from a vehicle.

Wiper fluid formulated for lovebug problems is also recommended – as it doesn’t allow the insects to stick to a car’s windshield.

Do you have a tried-and-true method in your home to get rid of lovebugs or clean them off your car? Let us know at online@wfla.com!