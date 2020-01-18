Lottery ticket purchased in Largo wins $205k

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A lottery ticket won someone over $200,000 in Largo Friday.

The Fantasy 5 ticket was purchased at JR Food Mart on 126th Avenue.

The ticket had only one winner who took home a total of $205,340.28 before taxes.

