Look up! International Space Station to make 2 great passes over Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The International Space Station’s orbit around earth will bring it over the Tampa Bay area twice in the next 14 hours.

The first flyover will take place Thursday night. Traveling at 17,500 mph, about 250 miles up, it will enter our view low in the west-southwest sky at 9:28 pm.

Look for a bright, star-like object moving a little faster than an airplane. It will slowly rise to an altitude of 28 degrees traveling toward the north-northeast.

The whole pass on Thursday will last about 6 minutes. The ISS will slowly fade away low on the north-northeast horizon.

An even better pass, higher on the horizon, will occur Friday at 5:39 am. It will rise in the northwest horizon and climb to an altitude of 52 degrees passing off to the south-southeast.

Friday morning’s pass will last 7 minutes.

WFLA Now and Tracking the Tropics recently spoke with two NASA astronauts who are on the International Space Station. Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough have been on the space station since April as part of the NASA SpaceX Crew-2 mission.