Longtime Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney Bernie McCabe dies at 73

PINELLAS-PASCO Co. (WFLA) — Longtime Pinellas and Pasco County State Attorney Bernie McCabe died Friday night, according to his peers.

Legal and political figures across Florida reflected on the 73-year-old’s passing on social media Monday, calling him a “leader” and a “true public servant.”

McCabe was first elected State Attorney in 1992 and served the sixth Judicial Circuit of Florida in Pinellas and Pasco counties up until his death.

“We are saddened to hear of the death of Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney Bernie McCabe,” the Clearwater Police Department said.

Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Chris Sprowls said “Among prosecutors and law eforcement officers, Bernie McCabe was a towering, heroic figure.”

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said she was fortunate to know Bernie, saying Florida “lost a skillful prosecutor and great leader in the fight for justice.”

Chief Judge Anthony Rondolino appointed Bruce Bartlett, who has served as chief assistant state attorney for years, as the acting state attorney in and for the Sixth Judicial Circuit Saturday afternoon.

McCabe graduated from Stetson University in 1969 with his Bachelor of Arts degree. He then attended the Stetson University College of Law where he graduated in 1972.

