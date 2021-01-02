LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Longtime Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney Bernie McCabe dies at 73

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS-PASCO Co. (WFLA) — Longtime Pinellas and Pasco County State Attorney Bernie McCabe died Friday night, according to his peers.

Legal and political figures across Florida reflected on the 73-year-old’s passing on social media Monday, calling him a “leader” and a “true public servant.”

McCabe was first elected State Attorney in 1992 and served the sixth Judicial Circuit of Florida in Pinellas and Pasco counties up until his death.

“We are saddened to hear of the death of Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney Bernie McCabe,” the Clearwater Police Department said.

Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Chris Sprowls said “Among prosecutors and law eforcement officers, Bernie McCabe was a towering, heroic figure.”

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said she was fortunate to know Bernie, saying Florida “lost a skillful prosecutor and great leader in the fight for justice.”

Chief Judge Anthony Rondolino appointed Bruce Bartlett, who has served as chief assistant state attorney for years, as the acting state attorney in and for the Sixth Judicial Circuit Saturday afternoon.

McCabe graduated from Stetson University in 1969 with his Bachelor of Arts degree. He then attended the Stetson University College of Law where he graduated in 1972.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss