Some waves rolling in on Longboat Key in Florida. (Getty Images)

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Longboat Key was recently voted one of the “best” islands in the United States by Travel + Leasure readers.

The travel magazine said it asks its readers every year to weigh in on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more.

After thousands of votes came in, the magazine said it rated islands in the U.S. by the following criteria:

Natural attractions/beaches

Activities/sights

Restaurants/food

People/friendliness

Value

Coming in at No. 7 was Longboat Key.

“Travel + Leisure readers have long loved a Florida vacation — especially with family — but this year, they’re especially excited about its island destination,” the magazine said.

Four other Florida islands made the list: Sanibel Island, Amelia Island, Florida Keys and Captiva Island.

Here is the full list:

1. Golden Isles (Jekyll Island, Little St. Simons Island, Sea Island, St. Simons Island), Georgia

2. Mackinac Island, Michigan

3. Kiawah Island, South Carolina

4. Mount Desert Island, Maine

5. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

6. Sanibel Island, Florida

7. Longboat Key, Florida

8. Amelia Island, Florida

9. Florida Keys, Florida

10. Captiva Island, Florida

11. San Juan Islands, Washington

12. Nantucket, Massachusetts

13. Daufuskie Island, South Carolina

14. South Padre Island, Texas

15. Outer Banks, North Carolina