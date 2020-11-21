COVID-19 testing in high demand ahead of Thanksgiving; Tropicana Field closes for the day

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—People in Tampa Bay are rushing to get tested before the holidays, leading to long lines at some testing sites in the area.

Long lines were reported at both Raymond James Stadium and Tropicana Field on Saturday.

The drive-thru site at Tropicana Field reached capacity Saturday afternoon and started turning away cars at 1:30 p.m.

Officials say additional testing sites are available in the area, where residents can get tested at no cost. A list of testing locations in Pinellas County is available on the county’s website.

In the future, those visiting the Tropicana Field testing site must stay in their car. Walk-ups are not allowed.

Negative test results will only show your status on the day you are tested, therefore the county is reminding residents who are exposed to COVID-19 to continue following quarantine guidance.

LATEST STORIES: