Local restoration company donates unlimited hand sanitizer to 2 Tampa Bay schools

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area restoration company is giving back by donating an unlimited supply of hand sanitizer to two local schools.

Servpro, a clean up and restoration company in Tarpon and West Tampa, recently donated the sanitizer to Hillsborough High School and Lockhart Elementry School.

The company said that both schools received two 55-gallon drums of cleaner and disinfectant, with free refills until the pandemic is over.

“It’s just so humbling to be able to help where we can. There’s nothing more important than the safety of our kids and community,” said Brad Carter, the owner of Servpro of Tarpon/West Tampa.













“When we see that our community needs something or has limited resources to provide… we want to give back in that utmost way so we can get past this pandemic and try to get our lives back to normal,” said Anthony Worms, the project manager of Servpro of Tarpon/West Tampa.

“We’re proud to be part of this community for the past 46 years, and this is our way to give back after so much has been given to us,” Carter said.

Servpro said the company also donated a handheld electrostatic sprayer to the Palm Harbor Fire Department.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: