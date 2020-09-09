Local museums struggle to get visitors and revenue during pandemic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Museums have been reopening across Tampa Bay, but their future is uncertain.

A recent survey by the American Alliance of Museums reports that one-third of U.S. museums may not survive the year due to the pandemic.

Since reopening, museums have implemented safety measures including limited capacity. At Imagine Museum in Saint Petersburg, capacity is limited to 35%. Museum staff are working to create unique opportunities, such as specialty tours and scavenger hunts, to entice more visitors.

“Museums are all about the visitors and people coming through the front door. Many are operating at 25% to 35%. That’s a significant revenue loss. We need the art enthusiast and the person to come to the museum just as much as we need the members in there and the donors, because it produces the revenue for operating,” said Imagine Museum Executive Director Jane Buckman.

The nearby Dali Museum is facing similar hardships.

A museum representative sent the following statement to 8 On Your Side:

“While our 100+ day closure put an immediate end to ticket and store sales, 95% of The Dali’s revenue, we are incredibly fortunate that we’re continuing to operate. Since opening, and after implementing timed ticketing to reduce capacities for physical distancing, we’ve welcomed a fraction of the visitors from a year prior. We forecast an increase in visitors as the holidays approach, but with the changes in the pandemic, this is uncertain. We remain steadfast in our mission to educate about Dalí’s life and legacy and couldn’t be prouder of our staff’s commitment alongside our incredibly dedicated board and volunteers. The Dalí Museum is a non-profit, and since we can’t rely as much on visitation for revenue, this community’s financial support – through membership and donations – is more critical than ever. We are determined to reinvent ourselves in the spirit of Dalí himself, to remain a vibrant institution, a pride to the community in this new era and beyond.”

