Local mental health counselor helps couple manage added stress after pandemic cancels their wedding

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Much like any other plans in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic canceled one local couple’s wedding. But, the pandemic couldn’t stop their love story all thanks to a local mental health counselor.

“Unfortunately when June, July got here that’s when we were looking at each other and having to make some difficult decisions because we had people coming from the northeast and we did not want to risk their health or safety,” said Isle Jerez.

Jerez and her fiance Josh got engaged in November of 2018 and had big plans of getting married in October of 2020. But of course, coronavirus came around and they had to cancel everything.

“The stress it placed on our relationship… well, it just felt like the right thing to do. Sometimes the hardest decisions are the hardest to make,” Jerez said.

She said there was a lot of pressure on them to basically throw away all of their hard work and planning so they reached out to Dr. Gina Midyett, who’s a local Latin American mental health counselor.

“I helped her see that there were other things that she could focus on and that this is not the end for her. Focus on other things that would enhance your relationship,” Midyett said.

Midyett said before COVID-19, she was seeing two to three couples a week with stress-related relationship issues just like Isle and now it’s almost 10 couples a week.

“A lot of couples even though you are not infected, you are impacted, especially when you are confined to four walls there will be a lot of stress,” she said.

Through the doctor’s help, Isle and her fiance were able to focus on other things they could accomplish during this pandemic. Like using the wedding money to buy a house.

As for that wedding…

“We will reevaluate in the new year and hopefully there will be more options available for us,” Jerez said.

Midyett says if you need help you can visit lifefocustampa.com.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: