Local law enforcement agencies participate in National Night Out

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Several local law enforcement agencies are participating in National Night Out on Tuesday.

National Night Out is an annual event to help enhance police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. It provides an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Courtesy: National Night Out

Below is a list of local agencies participating in National Night Out:

Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department

  • Oct. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at 2747 Gulf to Bay Blvd

North Port Police Department

  • Oct. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. located at 4970 City Hall Blvd

Sarasota Police Department

  • Oct. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. located at 2099 Adams Lane

St. Petersburg Police Department

  • Oct. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at 6708 Tyrone Blvd. North

If you know of another local agency participating in National Night Out, please email us at online@wfla.com.

For more information on National Night Out, click here.

