Local law enforcement agencies participate in National Night Out

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Several local law enforcement agencies are participating in National Night Out on Tuesday.
National Night Out is an annual event to help enhance police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. It provides an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Below is a list of local agencies participating in National Night Out:
Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department
- Oct. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at 2747 Gulf to Bay Blvd
North Port Police Department
- Oct. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. located at 4970 City Hall Blvd
Sarasota Police Department
- Oct. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. located at 2099 Adams Lane
St. Petersburg Police Department
- Oct. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at 6708 Tyrone Blvd. North
If you know of another local agency participating in National Night Out, please email us at online@wfla.com.
For more information on National Night Out, click here.