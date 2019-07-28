Local boating, fishing store hosts hurricane prep seminar in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (SNN) – The West Marine boating and fishing supply retail store hosted a hurricane preparation seminar Saturday for local residents.

People were able to prepare their boats and homes for the rest of the hurricane season with information and supplies given out at the seminar.

The retailer wanted Sarasota and Suncoast residents to make sure their boats are secured when they take to the water at a time when severe weather is possible.

One item shoppers often forget is a VHF radio.

“When your phone doesn’t work during a hurricane, you’re going to need something to communicate and a VHF is the one thing that will still get through because it’s connected to Coast Guard towers which are 200 feet in the air,” said Tanner Evans, an employee with West Marine. “Those are the one towers that aren’t going to go down during a hurricane.”

You will still have some time to prep in case you missed the seminar. Hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.