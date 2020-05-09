1  of  2
Local artists add more murals to Street Art Trail in South Seminole Heights

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Storm water drains in the South Seminole Heights neighborhood received unique upgrades on Saturday.

This is all a part of the City of Tampa’s first “Street Art Trail” that features street murals, bench installations, and re-purposing storm water drains.

Through a grant from Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council and help from City of Tampa and Keeping Tampa Bay Beautiful, the South Seminole Heights Civics Association was able to commission 9 local artists for this project.

The 9 local artists were selected at this year’s Heights Untied Music and Arts Festival. Alejandro Algarin is one of the artists selected and he tells 8 On Your Side he is excited for people to see his artwork.

“I’ve loved art since I was a little kid, so to have this be there forever, I am so happy,” said Algarin.

There are now a total of 13 storm water murals and they are located along Rivercrest Park, North River Boulevard, and North Boulevard.

