Trump Jr. hosts Fighters Against Socialism’ rally in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) — Donald Trump Jr. was in Tampa Sunday morning hosting a Make America Great Again event at the Tampa Convention Center.
The event Sunday is called “Fighters Against Socialism” and is part of ‘Operation MAGA.’
The rally in Tampa will include a number of speakers, including Donald Trump Jr.
