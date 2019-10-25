TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa International Airport is conducting a water rescue exercise to help test the airport’s readiness in the event of an actual mass-causality incident.

The training is called the Triennial Emergency Response Exercise and will simulate a water rescue event similar to the 2009 Miracle on the Hudson.

As part of the exercise, a fictitious airline will call in an emergency in its “final approach” to TPA and the response effort will commence as if it were a real-world event.

US Coast Guard personnel will lead the water rescue effort. In all, more than 30 agencies from both sides of Tampa Bay will participate to test all aspects of a response including rescue and recovery, medical triage, law enforcement and traffic control and patient tracking. More than 100 volunteers will also be participating, playing the role of victims at the crash site.

