Bay Pines commemorates Memorial Day with virtual ceremony

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System will commemorate Memorial Day with a virtual ceremony Monday morning at the Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg.
Retired Col. Thomas G. Bowman of the United States Marine Corps will provide the keynote address.
You can watch live in the player above.
