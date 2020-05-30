LIVE: Protests underway across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 has team coverage on protests taking place across Tampa Bay.

The video player above is a live feed of our coverage.

*WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised. The feed is live. Anything can be said or shown during the stream.*

The video players below are from Eagle 8 HD and News Channel 8 ground crew coverage of the protests that took place on Saturday in Tampa and St. Petersburg. Again, viewer discretion is advised. Video will be added as the events unfold.

A Mobil gas station was set on fire at 30th and Busch Boulevard.

Protesters were seen looting at a Gold N Diamonds store off of Fowler Avenue.

Protesters were seen looting at an AT&T store off of Fowler Avenue.

