TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 has team coverage on protests taking place across Tampa Bay.
The video player above is a live feed of our coverage.
*WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised. The feed is live. Anything can be said or shown during the stream.*
The video players below are from Eagle 8 HD and News Channel 8 ground crew coverage of the protests that took place on Saturday in Tampa and St. Petersburg. Again, viewer discretion is advised. Video will be added as the events unfold.
A Mobil gas station was set on fire at 30th and Busch Boulevard.
Protesters were seen looting at a Gold N Diamonds store off of Fowler Avenue.
Protesters were seen looting at an AT&T store off of Fowler Avenue.
LATEST STORIES:
- LIVE: Protests underway across Tampa Bay
- WATCH: Storm Team 8 Special – Surviving the Storm
- STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: More spotty storms on Sunday
- Trump says will not allow mob violence to rule
- Tampa Bay’s top law officers respond to George Floyd’s death