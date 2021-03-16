Funeral services for Tampa police Officer Madsen to be held Tuesday

The police officer killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver in Tampa will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, a formal procession escorted the body of fallen Tampa police Officer Jesse Madsen from a funeral home to a church in Lutz, where a service will take place later in the day.

Madsen was killed on March 9 after a wrong-way driver slammed into his patrol vehicle. The driver also died. Police said the driver was traveling at more than 100 mph, and likely intoxicated at the crash. Madsen had reportedly veered into his path to stop him.

“These findings simply show what anyone who knew Officer Jesse Madsen personally would tell you: He was a true American hero,” said Chief Brian Dugan. “By deliberately swerving his patrol car into the other driver’s path of travel, we believe Officer Madsen was attempting to stop this wrong-way driver from putting anyone else’s life in danger by laying down his own.”

The 45-year-old was a husband, father of three, and a Marine who had served three combat tours and survived an IED attack in Afghanistan. He dedicated his life to saving others, and received his eighth life-saving award after his final heroic act. His name was also etched on the side of the monument to fallen officers in downtown Tampa.

“It’s a shame he had to go out this way, but I knew he went out doing what he loved protecting the citizens of Tampa,” said Master Police Officer Ryan Agostinis.

A police motorcade escorted Madsen’s body to Idlewild Baptist Church, 18333 Exciting Idlewild Boulevard in Lutz. A funeral service will take place there at 11 a.m. Tuesday before he is laid to rest.