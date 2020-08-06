LIVE NOW: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor presents next year’s budget plan to City Council

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mayor Jane Castor is set to present her budget plan for next year in Tampa on Thursday.
The presentation will take place at 9 a.m. and can be viewed in the video player above.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tennessee Family celebrates grandmother battling COVID-19
- Pandemic justice: Zoom, cue cards and charades
- Breweries join national campaign, serving ‘Black is Beautiful’ beer
- Polk Museum of Art searches for ‘Art of This Moment’ creations from local artists
- Virtual bingo supports Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Tampa Bay