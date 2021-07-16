Element high rise in downtown Tampa evacuated due to flooding

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 35-story high rise apartment building in downtown Tampa was evacuated Wednesday morning due to flooding.

A fire alarm went off inside the building after a pipe burst and flooded the 27th floor, and water gushed down to the floors below.

The entire building, which includes 395 units, was evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

“We gotta go to work. We can’t get upstairs to get our badges. My girlfriend is a nurse, so she needs her uniform, and she has to go to work. I have to go to work, and they can’t let us in,” one resident told News Channel 8.

Residents were told to move their cars out of the garage. The building is expected to be closed for several hours.

This story is developing and will be updated.