Reward now $30k in Polk County fishing trip ‘massacre’

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The cash reward has been increased to $30,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest in Friday’s ‘massacre’ that has “shaken Frostproof to its very core.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said their agency has received “well over 100 tips” in the triple homicide case that currently has no suspects. Some tips have been promising, and some have been “absolutely ridiculous,” Judd said.

Brandon Rollins, 27, Keven Springfield, 30, and Damion Tillman, 23, were murdered near Lake Steely Friday night while meeting to go night fishing. The reward started Saturday morning at $5,000.

The reward increased to $30,000 Monday after contributions from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Florida Sheriff’s Association.

Judd was asked whether he thinks the murders were a random or targeted attack. He said there is “zero evidence” that it was a drug deal gone bad, and it does not appear to be domestic related.

“We are going to work nonstop until there’s absolutely nothing left to do,” Judd said. “We’ve only had like two unsolved homicides in the last 11 years. My best guess is we solve it. I believe it. But solving it later is not acceptable. We need to solve it now.”

If you have information that could lead to an arrest in this case, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-266-8477. You will remain anonymous and will not have to testify in court, the sheriff’s office says.

