Gov. DeSantis speaks in Titusville with Florida surgeon general, Department of Education commissioner

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis says he will not cooperate with any federal investigations into parents after a school board group called for federal investigations into threats made over school board masking policies.

School boards around the country have been the site for intense debate over masking policies, with some parents seeking to interfere with business and silence other viewpoints.

Threats toward school board members have added to the frustration, prompting the National School Boards Association to call on President Joe Biden to investigate and stop the threats.

According to a report from the Associated Press, threats toward school board members are typically handled by local law enforcement. But the association has asked for the federal government to investigate cases where threats or violence could be handled as violations of federal laws protecting civil rights. The board also called for the Justice Department, FBI, Homeland Security and Secret Service to help monitor threat levels and assess risks to students, educators, board members and school buildings.

“The Department of Justice recently said that they need to mobilize the FBI to be able to target, effectively, parents who are very concerned about some of the things that are going on in some of these school districts,” DeSantis said. “They were acting at the behest of a letter from the National School Board Association which even likened concerned parents to ‘domestic terrorists.’”

During a press conference Tuesday in TITUSVILLE, Governor DeSantis said he’s making it a priority to protect the rights of parents.

“We’re not going to be cooperating with any types of federal investigation into parents and we’ll do anything we can to thwart such investigations,” DeSantis said. “We are going to be fortifying the Parents’ Bill of Rights.”