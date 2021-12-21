Crist, Eskamani hold news conference on residential solar power

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Representative and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is expected to hold a virtual news conference on residential solar power access for Floridians at 10 a.m.

Crist will be joined by Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-FL47) and Susan Glickman, the Florida Director of the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy.

Crist is expected to discuss making solar power more accessible for residents and how some small businesses in the solar industry and Florida environmental leaders are allegedly trying to make solar power more expensive and harder to access.

This story will be updated.