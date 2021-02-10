LIVE BLOG: Bucs players arrive at Armature Works for Super Bowl parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s the day to celebrate our Super Bowl LV champions!

The Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be honored with a boat parade through the City of Tampa. The city has said the parade will be a safe and socially-distant event, and masks will be required.

The parade starts at 1 p.m.

Below are the latest updates on the Buccaneers’ boat parade:

12:35 p.m.:

We’re less than half an hour away from the start of the boat parade and News Channel 8’s Daisy Ruth is walking down the Tampa Riverwalk where a crowd of people can be seen lining up, especially near Curtis Hixon Park.

Here’s a time lapse view of Curtis Hixon park less than half an hour away from the start of the parade from @WFLADaisy https://t.co/tPNZzv3TCd pic.twitter.com/RADpNkEAUl — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) February 10, 2021

Although the parade hasn’t officially started, the party onboard the players’ boat has kicked off. Tight end Tanner Hudson, along with Gronk, can be heard offering Mayor Castor a drink before the celebration down the Hillsborough River begins.

12:25 p.m.

Several players are now boarding the boats that will take them down the Hillsborough River from Armature Works to Sparkman Wharf.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was seen talking to several of the players before boarding the boats. She jokingly asked the players, including tight end Rob Gronkowski, to not fall off the boat and to not drop the Lombardi Trophy in the water.

Gronk laughed saying he won’t even touch the trophy.

12:20 p.m.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski was spotted outside of Armature Works, posing with fans for pictures. He was also seen talking with Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

12:10 p.m.

News Channel 8’s Melanie Michael is at Armature Works where several buses holding Tampa Bay Buccaneers players