TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Travel mess after travel mess has been stranding fliers in airports around the country. Worker shortages are partly to blame, and some airlines are now relying on a little-known immigration policy known as the National Interest Waiver. It allows noncitizens to get a green card without having the usual guaranteed job lined up in the country — especially pilots since that job is in the national interest of the country.

“There’s a huge pilot shortage in the United States,” said Ernesto Buitrago. “It’s no secret.”

“Some retired, some found other professions,” Buitrago continued. “So what was an issue became a dire issue.”

Buitrago is an immigration attorney who said he’s helping 200 pilots work through the waiver program. While he hasn’t represented any air traffic controllers, he said he could see that being a job in the national interest as well.

“They’re overworked and underpaid in a lot of these other countries,” Buitrago said. “Colombia, for example.”

That’s where Nicolas Uribe lives, though he flies all kinds of jets in the Middle East currently.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to an industry, which is actually growing and growing,” said Uribe over Zoom from Colombia.

Uribe was just approved for a National Interest Waiver and should be in the United States in a few months.

“We all think that the United States is a great country,” Uribe explained. “I personally know that I will have very good opportunities there.”

Plus, despite his love for the country, the political situation in Colombia is complicated.

“Politically speaking, the country is right now going through a changing process,” Uribe said. “We could be seen like a little bit unstable from outside.”

And to anyone who’s concerned about him flying their plane, he reassures them — he received his Associate’s degree from Broward College, is studying for his Bachelor’s in aeronautics and has been flying planes for 15 years.

“We’re a bunch of pilots with experience flying to the United States many times,” Uribe said.

Once Uribe spends five years living and working in America, he can petition for his parents and brothers to join him as well. He said he plans to live in Fort Lauderdale and start a company there too.