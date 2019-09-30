Little girl who survived near drowning, released from Tampa Hospital

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weekend drowning is hitting a Tampa family hard.

The two little girls, 3- and 4-year-old cousins, slipped into a pool unnoticed during a family party.

One died, one survived. The little one who survived is 3-year-old Gi’aonna. She was discharged from the hospital Monday afternoon.

She and her cousin Harmony, 4, were among 10 children and three adults at a pool party at the Wexford Apartments in Tampa on Saturday.

Deputies say the little girls were in the pool, but slipped off their floaties and sank to the bottom because they couldn’t swim.

Sadly, Harmony didn’t survive. Gi’aonna did. Her mother told WFLA she is so grateful.

“I don’t want to go through nothing like this ever again, but we’re still going through it for the sake of his niece,” Shanika Cousin said.

The family has a good samaritan to thank.

“God is good. I’m thankful that he saved my baby, Cousin said.

Addison Vicedo was at his mom’s apartment and heard screaming and came to help.

“I just ran as soon,” Vicedo said.

The former lifeguard was thinking of his son, who is the same age as the girl he was trying to save.

“I’ve never had to save anyone. I practice CPR regularly so it all kicked in when the time came. But I’m so glad you know. I’m so glad,” he said.

Gi’aoanna has been on Addison’s mind since this all happened. When I told him she was fine, he was so relieved. 8 On Your Side’s Rod Carter called him on FaceTime so he could see her.

Addison: “Oh my goodness, hey baby.”

Relative holding Gi’Aonna: “Say hey”

Gi’Aonna: “Hey.”

Relative (holding Gi’Aonna): “Say thank you.”

Gi’Aonna: “Thank you”

