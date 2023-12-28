TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ring in 2024 with a bang, with a choice from many fireworks displays across the Tampa Bay area.
NYE on the Pier – St. Petersburg
8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Spa Beach Park
Details
Busch Gardens New Year’s Eve Celebration
11 p.m.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Details
New Year’s Eve with Marshmello – Tampa
8 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Fireworks at midnight)
Armature Works
Requires $150 general admission ticket. Fireworks visible from various downtown locations.
Details
City of St. Petersburg Fireworks Show
12 a.m.
St. Pete Waterfront
Details
Sarasota Bayfront Fireworks Spectacular
Bayfront Park
Details
Treasure Island NYE
12 a.m.
Gulf Front Park
Details
Light it Up – Clearwater Beach
12 a.m.
Best viewing from southern part of Clearwater Beach
Details
Sarasota Pineapple Drop and Carnival
1 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. (Fireworks at midnight)
Various locations in Sarasota
Details
Have a fireworks display to add to the list? Click here and fill out the form with event details, including time and location.