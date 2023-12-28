TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ring in 2024 with a bang, with a choice from many fireworks displays across the Tampa Bay area.

NYE on the Pier – St. Petersburg

8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Spa Beach Park

Details

Busch Gardens New Year’s Eve Celebration

11 p.m.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Details

New Year’s Eve with Marshmello – Tampa

8 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Fireworks at midnight)

Armature Works

Requires $150 general admission ticket. Fireworks visible from various downtown locations.

Details

City of St. Petersburg Fireworks Show

12 a.m.

St. Pete Waterfront

Details

Sarasota Bayfront Fireworks Spectacular

Bayfront Park

Details

Treasure Island NYE

12 a.m.

Gulf Front Park

Details

Light it Up – Clearwater Beach

12 a.m.

Best viewing from southern part of Clearwater Beach

Details

Sarasota Pineapple Drop and Carnival

1 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. (Fireworks at midnight)

Various locations in Sarasota

Details

Have a fireworks display to add to the list? Click here and fill out the form with event details, including time and location.