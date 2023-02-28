TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Lenten season is here and local businesses, churches, and other organizations are gearing up for “fish fry Fridays.”

Fried and baked fish or shrimp dinners are being offered with a variety of sides to make abstaining from meat delicious for those participating.

WLFA.com is compiling a list of fish fries throughout the Tampa Bay area during the season and will update it county by county.

If you know of a local fish fry provided by a church or a local business in the Tampa Bay area, let us know by emailing online@wfla.com.

Hillsborough County

Location: 17512 Lakeshore Rd, Lutz

St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Lutz is offering fried shrimp, fish, or a child’s platter every week, and is also offering a weekly feature dish, starting with a shrimp boil on Feb. 24.

The cost is $13 per person, $8 for kids 12 and under, or $40 per family. The church also offers a best-value “family pass” for $190 per family for all six Fridays of Lent.

Location: 9724 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa

The Friday Fish Fry will begin on Feb. 24 and run until March 31. Dinners will be offered from 5 to 8 p.m.

Dinner options include fish or shrimp, or a fish and shrimp combo. Mac n’ cheese and extra pieces of fish are available at additional costs.

Location: 10118 St. Stephen Circle, Riverview

The church’s annual fish fry will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Fridays throughout Lent. Credit and Debit cards are preferred.

In addition to the usual fixings of a fish fry, they will also offer slices of cheese pizza and desserts for $2.

Location: 15520 North Boulevard, Tampa

The Knights of Columbus are sponsoring the church’s annual fish fry every Friday during Lent from 5-7 p.m. Dine-in or carryout will be available for $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

Location: 702 Valley Forge Blvd, Sun City Center

Each Friday during Lent, the church will serve its fish fry from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in the Conesa Center.

Fried fish with tartar sauce and a slice of lemon, hush puppies, coleslaw, coffee, tea, and dessert will be served for $13 a person.

Pinellas County

Location: 7809 46th Way N, Pinellas Park

The church offers dine-in and options to eat outside. Each Friday during Lent, the church will serve its fish fry from 5-7 p.m.

Location: 445 82nd Ave, St. Pete Beach

The church is offering fried or baked fish, french fries, coleslaw, a soft drink, and a choice of dessert for $14. The “hungry man” deal with larger portions is $17.

Baked cheese ravioli dinners are available for $12 and a cheese pizza dinner that includes two slices is $10.

Beer and wine is available for those old enough to partake. Carry-out is also available.

Pasco County

Location: 8320 Old County Rd. 54, New Port Richey

The church will offer its fish dinners after 5 p.m. which are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Choices include baked or fried fish with sides of the day or cheese pizza with a drink and dessert.

Location: 32145 St Joe Rd, Dade City

Fish fries will run at the church on March 10 and March 24th from 5 to 7:15 p.m.

The fish fry will include a traditional dinner, including fried fish, grits or mac n’ cheese, baked beans, hush puppies, and coleslaw. Tickets are $11 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under.

Location: 8014 State Road 52, Hudson

Fish Fry Fridays will take place in room 3 at the Parish Center from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 per person.

The meal includes fried or baked fish, two sides, a roll, salad, a beverage, and dessert. Fish fries are sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.

Location: 2348 Collier Pkwy, Land O’ Lakes

The church will offer its Lenten fish fry every Friday throughout the season from 3:30-7 p.m. The menu includes fried, baked, or Cajun fish, french fries, coleslaw, baked beans, mac n’ cheese, and more.

Dinner is sit-down or take-out and the cost is $11 per meal.

Polk County

Location: 501 E Carter Rd, Lakeland

The Polk County church will host its fish fries back at Daniel Hall this year from 5 to 7:30 p.m. every Friday throughout Lent, except Good Friday.

The menu includes a fish sandwich, baked fish and shrimp dinners, fries, coleslaw, green beans, grilled cheese sandwiches, mac n’ cheese, and pizza.

Location: 820 Marcum Rd, Lakeland

The St. Anthony Knights of Columbus Fish Fry will take place Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m.

The menu includes a two-piece fish dinner, a shrimp dinner, or a fish and shrimp dinner with coleslaw, hush puppies, baked beans, and fries as sides.

A kid’s dinner is also available and includes a piece of fish, coleslaw, hush puppies, baked beans, and fries as sides.

The adult and kid’s dinners also include a drink and dessert.

The dinners cost $12, while the kid’s dinner is $8. Clam chowder is $3.

Manatee County

Location: 2850 75th Str W, Bradenton

The church’s fish fries will take place from 4:45 to 7 p.m. for eat-in or carry-out, with fried or grilled fish options. Each meal includes fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert, and a drink.

The fried cod fish and grilled swai dinners are $15 per person while the baked mac n’ cheese is $12 per person.

Location: 2704 33rd Ave. W., Bradenton

Fish fries will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on every Friday during Lent except on March 24.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 per child. Tickets include baked or fried fish, baked beans, french fries, coleslaw, and hush puppies.

Sarasota County

Location: 4880 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota

Every Friday during Lent, the Sarasota Knights of Columbus serve a fish fry dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m., open to the public. A dinner of fish or shrimp with sides can be chosen and guests can dine-in or take-out. There is a cash bar and dessert options available for purchase.

Advanced orders are not taken over the phone.

Location: 200 N. Orange Ave, Sarasota

The church will hold its fish fries from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Fridays. The menu includes a choice of hand-battered fish, fried or baked, with a side of shrimp, coleslaw, a roll, and coffee.

The cost is $14 for adults and $8 for children 8 and under. Children 4 and under eat for free.

Guests can dine in or take out. Curb side service will also be available.