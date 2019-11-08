LIST: Veterans Day events, ceremonies, parades in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Veterans Day approaches, local cities, organizations and communities are putting together events to help honor and celebrate our veterans.
Below is a list of events happening Nov. 8 through Nov. 11 in the Tampa Bay area broken down by local county:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital Tampa – Annual Veterans Day Parade
- When: Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.
- Where: 13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd. and Richard Silver Way, Tampa, Florida 33612
- For more questions about the parade, call 813-972-7533
55th Hillsborough Veterans Tribute
- When: Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.
- Where: 3602 US 301 N., Tampa, Florida 33619
- The ceremony will honor active and former U.S. military service members from all branches and eras of service during a ceremony that will include patriotic music, guest speakers, and presentations. Admission and parking for the park and museum are free. Bleacher seating will be available; visitors are also welcome to bring lawn chairs.
Red, White and Brew at WestShore Plaza
- When: Nov. 9 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: 250 WestShore Plaza, Tampa, Florida, 33609
- To honor active military and veterans, WestShore Plaza is hosting a fun, free family event. It will feature food trucks, craft beer, live music, and kids’ activities.
Veterans Day Celebration at Vila Brothers Park
- When: Nov. 10 from noon to 3 p.m.
- Where: 700 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, Florida, 33609
- The celebration will include a batting cage with wiffle balls, free flags for children, jump house, Mission BBQ, music and more. If you are a veteran attending, please wear a cap which indicates the branch of service you served with.
PINELLAS COUNTY
St. Petersburg 6th Annual Veterans Day Celebration
- When: Nov. 11 at 8 a.m.
- Where: 330 2nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg, Florida 33701
- Mayor Rick Kriseman will celebrate Veterans Day by honoring veterans and presenting the Honored Veteran Award to an outstanding local veteran.
City of Largo Honor Veterans in Largo Central Park
- When: Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
- Where: 101 Central Park Drive, Largo, Florida 33771
- All ages are welcome to attend this free honorary event. The City of Largo will award its Barbara Bush Citizen Patriot Award to Sheila Mustacio and Lieutenant Colonel Carol Barkalow of Heaven on Earth for Veterans Inc. Current City of Largo employees who are veterans will also receive eagle trophies to honor their service to our country.
Veterans Day Assembly at Curtis Fundamental Elementary School
- When: Nov. 11 at 8:15 a.m.
- Where: 531 Beltrees St., Dunedin, Florida, 34698
- A 101-year-old World War II veteran will be in attendance for the assembly
Veterans Day Assembly at Gulf Beaches Elementary School
- When: Nov. 11 at 8:45 a.m. to 9:05 a.m.
- Where: 8600 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Petersburg, Florida, 33706
- Veterans from the community and families of students and staff will be in attendance. There will be firetrucks, community members and speeches by student council presidents. The ROTC from Boca Ciega High School will assist with raising the flag.
MANATEE COUNTY
Recycle Your Old Laptop or Desktop Computer and Help a Veteran in need!
- When: Nov. 11 and Nov. 12
- Where: 6703 14th Street West, Bradenton, Florida, 34207
- Bradenton PC Repair and Last 7 Studios will be collecting old devices and refurbishing them for use by veterans. All donated devices will be cleared of all old data (to ensure safety and privacy for the previous owner, DBAN) and then be given directly to veterans. The donated items don’t need to be in working condition to be of use. Most non-working items can be fixed and still donated to our veterans.
SARASOTA COUNTY
Sarasota Veterans Day Parade
- When: Nov. 11 at 10 a.m., road closures begin at 8 a.m.
- Where: Downtown Sarasota – Main Street, US 301, Mira Mar Court, US 41, Osprey Avenue, Fruitville Road, Ringling Boulevard, Pineapple Avenue, State Street, First Street, Links Avenue, Central Avenue
- Street closures will last through 12:30 p.m.
Veterans Day Ceremony in Venice
- When: Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.
- Where: 800 Venetia Bay Blvd., Venice, Florida, 34285
- Venice Mayor John Holic and Sarasota County Commission Chair Charles Hines will present proclamations honoring the service of local veterans. The public is invited to attend and asked to please bring chairs.
SUMTER COUNTY
Veterans Day Ceremony at the Florida National Cemetery – “For our Freedom, Happiness & Lives – A Grateful Nation
- When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
- Where: 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, Florida, 33513
- Those attending are encouraged to arrive early, wear comfortable clothing, and bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit upon since seating is limited.
If you know of any other events in our area, please feel free to email them to us at online@wfla.com.
LATEST STORIES: