LIST: Veterans Day events, ceremonies, parades in Tampa Bay

Below is a list of events happening Nov. 8 through Nov. 11 in the Tampa Bay area broken down by local county:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital Tampa – Annual Veterans Day Parade

When: Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.

Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. Where: 13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd. and Richard Silver Way, Tampa, Florida 33612

13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd. and Richard Silver Way, Tampa, Florida 33612 For more questions about the parade, call 813-972-7533

55th Hillsborough Veterans Tribute

When: Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. Where: 3602 US 301 N., Tampa, Florida 33619

3602 US 301 N., Tampa, Florida 33619 The ceremony will honor active and former U.S. military service members from all branches and eras of service during a ceremony that will include patriotic music, guest speakers, and presentations. Admission and parking for the park and museum are free. Bleacher seating will be available; visitors are also welcome to bring lawn chairs.

Red, White and Brew at WestShore Plaza

When: Nov. 9 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Nov. 9 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: 250 WestShore Plaza, Tampa, Florida, 33609

250 WestShore Plaza, Tampa, Florida, 33609 To honor active military and veterans, WestShore Plaza is hosting a fun, free family event. It will feature food trucks, craft beer, live music, and kids’ activities.

Veterans Day Celebration at Vila Brothers Park

When: Nov. 10 from noon to 3 p.m.

Nov. 10 from noon to 3 p.m. Where: 700 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, Florida, 33609

700 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, Florida, 33609 The celebration will include a batting cage with wiffle balls, free flags for children, jump house, Mission BBQ, music and more. If you are a veteran attending, please wear a cap which indicates the branch of service you served with.

PINELLAS COUNTY

St. Petersburg 6th Annual Veterans Day Celebration

When: Nov. 11 at 8 a.m.

Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. Where: 330 2nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg, Florida 33701

330 2nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg, Florida 33701 Mayor Rick Kriseman will celebrate Veterans Day by honoring veterans and presenting the Honored Veteran Award to an outstanding local veteran.

City of Largo Honor Veterans in Largo Central Park

When: Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. Where: 101 Central Park Drive, Largo, Florida 33771

101 Central Park Drive, Largo, Florida 33771 All ages are welcome to attend this free honorary event. The City of Largo will award its Barbara Bush Citizen Patriot Award to Sheila Mustacio and Lieutenant Colonel Carol Barkalow of Heaven on Earth for Veterans Inc. Current City of Largo employees who are veterans will also receive eagle trophies to honor their service to our country.

Veterans Day Assembly at Curtis Fundamental Elementary School

When: Nov. 11 at 8:15 a.m.

Nov. 11 at 8:15 a.m. Where: 531 Beltrees St., Dunedin, Florida, 34698

531 Beltrees St., Dunedin, Florida, 34698 A 101-year-old World War II veteran will be in attendance for the assembly

Veterans Day Assembly at Gulf Beaches Elementary School

When: Nov. 11 at 8:45 a.m. to 9:05 a.m.

Nov. 11 at 8:45 a.m. to 9:05 a.m. Where: 8600 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Petersburg, Florida, 33706

8600 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Petersburg, Florida, 33706 Veterans from the community and families of students and staff will be in attendance. There will be firetrucks, community members and speeches by student council presidents. The ROTC from Boca Ciega High School will assist with raising the flag.

MANATEE COUNTY

Recycle Your Old Laptop or Desktop Computer and Help a Veteran in need!

When: Nov. 11 and Nov. 12

Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 Where: 6703 14th Street West, Bradenton, Florida, 34207

6703 14th Street West, Bradenton, Florida, 34207 Bradenton PC Repair and Last 7 Studios will be collecting old devices and refurbishing them for use by veterans. All donated devices will be cleared of all old data (to ensure safety and privacy for the previous owner, DBAN) and then be given directly to veterans. The donated items don’t need to be in working condition to be of use. Most non-working items can be fixed and still donated to our veterans.

SARASOTA COUNTY

Sarasota Veterans Day Parade

When: Nov. 11 at 10 a.m., road closures begin at 8 a.m.

Nov. 11 at 10 a.m., road closures begin at 8 a.m. Where: Downtown Sarasota – Main Street, US 301, Mira Mar Court, US 41, Osprey Avenue, Fruitville Road, Ringling Boulevard, Pineapple Avenue, State Street, First Street, Links Avenue, Central Avenue

Downtown Sarasota – Main Street, US 301, Mira Mar Court, US 41, Osprey Avenue, Fruitville Road, Ringling Boulevard, Pineapple Avenue, State Street, First Street, Links Avenue, Central Avenue Street closures will last through 12:30 p.m.

Veterans Day Ceremony in Venice

When: Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. Where: 800 Venetia Bay Blvd., Venice, Florida, 34285

800 Venetia Bay Blvd., Venice, Florida, 34285 Venice Mayor John Holic and Sarasota County Commission Chair Charles Hines will present proclamations honoring the service of local veterans. The public is invited to attend and asked to please bring chairs.

SUMTER COUNTY

Veterans Day Ceremony at the Florida National Cemetery – “For our Freedom, Happiness & Lives – A Grateful Nation

When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Where: 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, Florida, 33513

6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, Florida, 33513 Those attending are encouraged to arrive early, wear comfortable clothing, and bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit upon since seating is limited.

