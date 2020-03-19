List: Tampa Bay restaurants offering delivery, deals on orders during coronavirus outbreak

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

The Cake Girl – Tampa

  • Offering $1 mini cupcakes and $2 scoops of ice cream all week long

Healthy Oasis – Tampa

  • Offering delivery orders

Osteria – Tampa

  • Offering delivery orders

Cru Cellars – Tampa

  • Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats

LIT Nutrition – Tampa

  • Offering delivery orders

Sociale Italian Tapas and Pizza Bar – Tampa

  • Offering 10 percent off takeout and dine-in orders

Levitate Yoga Lounge – Tampa

  • Offering delivery orders

Epicurean Elevage – Tampa

  • Offering curbside pickup orders and 20 percent off total check
  • Offering $25 off a future purchase of $50 or more with all curbside orders

SoHo Sushi – Tampa

  • Offering 20 percent off all curbside takeout orders

Healthy Tiki Bar – Tampa

  • Offering delivery orders

Rooster & The Till + Gallito + Nebraska Mini-Mart – Tampa

  • All three restaurants are coming together at Rooster & The Till and will be offering to-go and delivery orders ($5 delivery fee within a three-mile radius)
  • Menus can be found at the link above

Mission Nutrition and Wellness – Tampa

  • Offering delivery orders

El Gallo de Oro – Tampa

  • Offering delivery, curbside pick up, and grab and dash for pre-paid orders

Station House BBQ – Lutz

  • Offering free hot dogs for kids with the purchase of an entree
  • Place an order via phone call or text and it can be brought out to your car

Franky D’s Family Kitchen – Lutz

  • Offering delivery orders through Grubhub

Nourish Tampa – Lutz

  • Offering delivery orders

Cozy Coffee Cafe – Temple Terrace

  • Offering 25 percent off for all first responders, medical professionals and children

PASCO COUNTY

Taso Italiano – New Port Richey

  • Offering free slices of pizza to kids accompanied by an adult from noon to 2 p.m.
  • Offering carry-out and delivery for all orders
  • Offering a Family of Four Carry-out Package deal for $39.95 for curbside pickup only

East Main Street Coffee and Sandwich Shop – New Port Richey

  • Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats

Slice of Life Pizzeria – New Port Richey

  • Offering delivery orders

The Stadium – New Port Richey

  • Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats and Door Dash

Power Blast Nutrition – New Port Richey

  • Offering delivery orders

Hero’s Downtown Subs & Salads – New Port Richey

  • Offering free delivery to businesses and residences

Rose’s Bistro Off Main – New Port Richey

  • Offering delivery orders

Zen Forrest Pan Asian Restaurant – New Port Richey

  • Offering delivery orders through Door Dash and Grubhub
  • Offering a 20 percent discount for carry-out and pick-up orders Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Mention the coupon which can be found on their Facebook page)

Delicias El Paisa Restaurant Bar & Grill – Port Richey

  • Offering free delivery for orders $25 or more within a five-mile radius
  • Placed orders can be brought out to your car
  • Place an order through Uber Eats

Argento’s Italian Bistro – Port Richey

  • Offering delivery orders

Gill Dawg Tiki Bar & Grill – Port Richey

  • Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats
  • Offering free meals for students while they are out of school

Mimi’s – Port Richey

  • Offering six free mini donuts with the purchase of 12 or more (When ordering, mention this offer found on their Facebook page)

Christo’s Restaurant – Trinity

  • Offering 20 percent off take-in or out orders from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FlameStone Grill – Trinity

  • Offering 20 percent off all takeout orders and all orders of $20 or more get a free roll of toilet paper
  • Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats

Clean Juice Trinity – Trinity

  • Offering delivery orders through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats
  • If you purchase more than $25 with Uber Eats, you get a shot of elderberry juice

Havana Dreamers Cafe – Trinity

  • Offering delivery orders for a minimum of $30 for a five-mile radius

Circle S BBQ – Hudson

  • Offering delivery orders through Grubhub and DoorDash

T.O.P.L.E.S.S. Tacos and More – Holiday

  • Offering delivery orders for a minimum of $15 ($5 delivery fee)
  • Offering free Cheesecake Empanada with any two qualifying items when you order online
  • Offering 20 percent off Grilled Stuffed Burritos
  • Offering 50 percent off your third entree when you purchase any two regular-priced menu item

Hungry Harry’s Family Bar-B-Q – Land O’Lakes

  • Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats and Door Dash

Moody Judy’s Café – Land O’Lakes

  • Offering delivery orders

Ukulele Brands – Land O’Lakes

  • Offering a 10 percent discount on carry-out orders

Plantation Palms Golf – Land O’Lakes

  • Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats

POLK COUNTY

Nineteen 61 – Lakeland

  • Offering delivery orders and family-style takeout meals
  • Free kids meals with an adult order

HERNANDO COUNTY

Caliente Nutrition – Spring Hill

  • Offering delivery orders

Bright Purpose Nutrition – Spring Hill

  • Offering delivery orders

PINELLAS COUNTY

Hawthorne Bottle Shoppe – St. Petersburg

  • Offering any two sandwiches plus a bottle of wine for $28
  • Offering any two sandwiches plus a six-pack of beer for $24
  • Offering a Service Industry Discount – $5 drafts, glasses of wine and $6 sandwiches

Pia’s Trattoria – Gulfport

  • Offering Gulfport residents who are 65 and older to pick up two pasta dishes at no cost between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Please call ahead at 727-327-2190 with your name and then the meal can be brought out to your car.

FlameStone Grill – Oldsmar

  • Offering 20 percent off all takeout orders and all orders of $20 or more get a free roll of toilet paper
  • Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats

GENERAL AREA

Burger King

  • Offering two free kids’ meals for one adult meal when food is purchased online or through Burger King’s app
  • Offering delivery through Grubhub, Uber Eats and Door Dash

Ker’s Wing House

  • Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats, Door Dash and Grubhub

Hooters

  • Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats and Grubhub

Beef O’Bradys

  • Offering delivery orders through Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats

Longhorn Steakhouse

  • Offering delivery orders

Firehouse Subs of New Port Richey

  • Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats, Grubhub and Door Dash

IHOP Restaurant

  • Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats, Grubhub, Postmates and Door Dash

Glory Day’s Grill

  • Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats and Door Dash

4Rivers

  • Offering pop-up drive-thru stations in Carrollwood and South Tampa

Tijuana Flats

  • Offering free delivery for orders $25 or more

Chili’s

  • Offering free delivery for orders $15 or more

Cheesecake Factory

  • Offering free slices of cheesecake with pick up orders

If you know of any other local restaurants now offering delivery or specials/deals during this time, please email online@wfla.com.

