List: Tampa Bay restaurants offering delivery, deals on orders during coronavirus outbreak

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
The Cake Girl – Tampa
- Offering $1 mini cupcakes and $2 scoops of ice cream all week long
Healthy Oasis – Tampa
- Offering delivery orders
Osteria – Tampa
- Offering delivery orders
Cru Cellars – Tampa
- Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats
LIT Nutrition – Tampa
- Offering delivery orders
Sociale Italian Tapas and Pizza Bar – Tampa
- Offering 10 percent off takeout and dine-in orders
Levitate Yoga Lounge – Tampa
- Offering delivery orders
Epicurean Elevage – Tampa
- Offering curbside pickup orders and 20 percent off total check
- Offering $25 off a future purchase of $50 or more with all curbside orders
SoHo Sushi – Tampa
- Offering 20 percent off all curbside takeout orders
Healthy Tiki Bar – Tampa
- Offering delivery orders
Rooster & The Till + Gallito + Nebraska Mini-Mart – Tampa
- All three restaurants are coming together at Rooster & The Till and will be offering to-go and delivery orders ($5 delivery fee within a three-mile radius)
- Menus can be found at the link above
Mission Nutrition and Wellness – Tampa
- Offering delivery orders
El Gallo de Oro – Tampa
- Offering delivery, curbside pick up, and grab and dash for pre-paid orders
Station House BBQ – Lutz
- Offering free hot dogs for kids with the purchase of an entree
- Place an order via phone call or text and it can be brought out to your car
Franky D’s Family Kitchen – Lutz
- Offering delivery orders through Grubhub
Nourish Tampa – Lutz
- Offering delivery orders
Cozy Coffee Cafe – Temple Terrace
- Offering 25 percent off for all first responders, medical professionals and children
PASCO COUNTY
Taso Italiano – New Port Richey
- Offering free slices of pizza to kids accompanied by an adult from noon to 2 p.m.
- Offering carry-out and delivery for all orders
- Offering a Family of Four Carry-out Package deal for $39.95 for curbside pickup only
East Main Street Coffee and Sandwich Shop – New Port Richey
- Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats
Slice of Life Pizzeria – New Port Richey
- Offering delivery orders
The Stadium – New Port Richey
- Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats and Door Dash
Power Blast Nutrition – New Port Richey
- Offering delivery orders
Hero’s Downtown Subs & Salads – New Port Richey
- Offering free delivery to businesses and residences
Rose’s Bistro Off Main – New Port Richey
- Offering delivery orders
Zen Forrest Pan Asian Restaurant – New Port Richey
- Offering delivery orders through Door Dash and Grubhub
- Offering a 20 percent discount for carry-out and pick-up orders Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Mention the coupon which can be found on their Facebook page)
Delicias El Paisa Restaurant Bar & Grill – Port Richey
- Offering free delivery for orders $25 or more within a five-mile radius
- Placed orders can be brought out to your car
- Place an order through Uber Eats
Argento’s Italian Bistro – Port Richey
- Offering delivery orders
Gill Dawg Tiki Bar & Grill – Port Richey
- Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats
- Offering free meals for students while they are out of school
Mimi’s – Port Richey
- Offering six free mini donuts with the purchase of 12 or more (When ordering, mention this offer found on their Facebook page)
Christo’s Restaurant – Trinity
- Offering 20 percent off take-in or out orders from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FlameStone Grill – Trinity
- Offering 20 percent off all takeout orders and all orders of $20 or more get a free roll of toilet paper
- Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats
Clean Juice Trinity – Trinity
- Offering delivery orders through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats
- If you purchase more than $25 with Uber Eats, you get a shot of elderberry juice
Havana Dreamers Cafe – Trinity
- Offering delivery orders for a minimum of $30 for a five-mile radius
Circle S BBQ – Hudson
- Offering delivery orders through Grubhub and DoorDash
T.O.P.L.E.S.S. Tacos and More – Holiday
- Offering delivery orders for a minimum of $15 ($5 delivery fee)
- Offering free Cheesecake Empanada with any two qualifying items when you order online
- Offering 20 percent off Grilled Stuffed Burritos
- Offering 50 percent off your third entree when you purchase any two regular-priced menu item
Hungry Harry’s Family Bar-B-Q – Land O’Lakes
- Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats and Door Dash
Moody Judy’s Café – Land O’Lakes
- Offering delivery orders
Ukulele Brands – Land O’Lakes
- Offering a 10 percent discount on carry-out orders
Plantation Palms Golf – Land O’Lakes
- Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats
POLK COUNTY
Nineteen 61 – Lakeland
- Offering delivery orders and family-style takeout meals
- Free kids meals with an adult order
HERNANDO COUNTY
Caliente Nutrition – Spring Hill
- Offering delivery orders
Bright Purpose Nutrition – Spring Hill
- Offering delivery orders
PINELLAS COUNTY
Hawthorne Bottle Shoppe – St. Petersburg
- Offering any two sandwiches plus a bottle of wine for $28
- Offering any two sandwiches plus a six-pack of beer for $24
- Offering a Service Industry Discount – $5 drafts, glasses of wine and $6 sandwiches
Pia’s Trattoria – Gulfport
- Offering Gulfport residents who are 65 and older to pick up two pasta dishes at no cost between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Please call ahead at 727-327-2190 with your name and then the meal can be brought out to your car.
FlameStone Grill – Oldsmar
- Offering 20 percent off all takeout orders and all orders of $20 or more get a free roll of toilet paper
- Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats
GENERAL AREA
- Offering two free kids’ meals for one adult meal when food is purchased online or through Burger King’s app
- Offering delivery through Grubhub, Uber Eats and Door Dash
- Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats, Door Dash and Grubhub
- Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats and Grubhub
- Offering delivery orders through Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats
- Offering delivery orders
Firehouse Subs of New Port Richey
- Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats, Grubhub and Door Dash
- Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats, Grubhub, Postmates and Door Dash
- Offering delivery orders through Uber Eats and Door Dash
- Offering pop-up drive-thru stations in Carrollwood and South Tampa
- Offering free delivery for orders $25 or more
- Offering free delivery for orders $15 or more
- Offering free slices of cheesecake with pick up orders
