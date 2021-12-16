LIST: Tampa Bay ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ celebrations getting kids to bed at reasonable time

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s almost time to raise a glass of sparkling apple juice and “toast” to the new year… all while getting the kids to bed at a reasonable time!

Many locations across the Tampa Bay area are hosting “Noon Year’s Eve” celebrations throughout the day of New Year’s Eve, so kids can celebrate with everything from live entertainment to daytime fireworks.

From a New Year’s cruise on the Lost Pearl, to “explosive experiments” at the Glazer Children’s Museum downtown, there’s something for all families to enjoy for the holiday.

Did we miss a “Noon Year’s Eve” event that you know of? Let us know by emailing online@wfla.com!

Location: 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ZooTampa isn’t limiting the New Year’s Eve celebrations to just before midnight. The zoo is hosting a daytime celebration in the Wallaroo section of the park with a DJ and dance party, contests, giveaways and more.

The festivities are included with daily admission or zoo membership.

Location: 6105 Wesley Grove Blvd, Wesley Chapel

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This celebration at The Grove at Wesley Chapel will feature a gem and beauty workshop, a bubble and magic show, games and activities for kids, daytime fireworks, a confetti blast and more.

The event is ticketed and kids 13 and under get in free as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

Location:110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Glazer Children’s Museum will have countdowns and celebrations every hour on New Year’s Eve.

“We’ll have everything from a balloon drop, to bubble wrap fireworks, explosive experiments, and more!” the museum’s event page says.

Location: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fourth annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration at Armature Works kicks off at 10 a.m. on the south and west lawns. It will feature a countdown to fireworks at noon on the Hillsborough River.

The event is free and open to the public. Kids and families will get to enjoy inflatable slides, roaming entertainment, photo opportunities, treat vendors and more.

Location: Tampa Convention Center/Pirate Water Taxi Stop 7 Dock, 333 S Franklin St, Tampa

Time: 1 hour and 15 minute cruises will leave from the dock between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Pirates of all ages can celebrate the new year starting at 11 a.m. on the Lost Pearl.

Tickets for adults start at $35 and $30 for kids. Tickets include a complimentary champagne and sparkling juice toast at noon, as well as a cannon ball drop at noon, and fun activities for kids.

Snacks, soda, water and a full bar are available for purchases on board.

Location: 201 10th St W, Bradenton

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton is also ringing in the new year at noon instead of midnight. Families can design egg shakers, make party hats and write resolutions for 2022 at the event.

There will be a countdown in the courtyard.

“Noon Year’s Eve” is included with the price of admission. Admission is half-off on New Year’s Eve and the museum will be closing at 1 p.m.

Location: 35225 US-19, Palm Harbor

Time: Time slots from 9-10 a.m., 10:30-11:30 a.m., Noon-1 p.m., 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Little Explorers is holding celebrations in hour-long time slots and pre-registration is required.

Families can celebrate the new year with their little explorers with a countdown, balloon drop, lights, music and more.